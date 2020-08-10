Menu

Video: These Man United fans react as Williams ‘retired’ by insane Falk skill

It was a moment of skill to light up any match, and Copenhagen’s Rasmus Falk almost delivered the coup de grace in their Europa League fixture against Man United.

Receiving the ball down the Red Devils’ left side, Falk held off the attentions of Fred, snapping at his heels, and, faced by Brandon Williams, back heeled the ball through both players and went round the outside to collect before setting up a team-mate.

Frankly, it was delicious and it deserved a goal.

Pictures from RMC Sport and BT Sport.

