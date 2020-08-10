When someone comes along and claims that a player is ‘way better’ than Manchester City legend, David Silva, people are likely going to take notice.

That’s exactly what talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, did on Monday, suggesting that the Spaniard was already an established player when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium.

O’Hara was referring to City youngster, Phil Foden, who he believes will go on to be one of the best players that England will have ever had in their national team.

He was even prepared to incur the wrath of Man United supporters by saying Foden was better than Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

You can listen to O’Hara’s point of view below.