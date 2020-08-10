‘We’re aiming to score 6’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup vs Copenhagen

Manchester United are back to full strength for tonight’s Europa League quarter final against Danish side Copenhagen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the side that saw out qualification to the latter stage against LASK.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back at right-back for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Paul Pogba is back in the middle of the park to partner Fred after Scott McTominay was given a chance last time out.

United’s attacking force is in its full glory, with Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial hoping to put their sword to the defence of a respectably weaker side.

Promising talents Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong are on the bench, with no other surprising names in the matchday squad.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Fred over Matic? We’re aiming to score 6 tonight. — ? (@utdrobbo) August 10, 2020

Decent team but Pogba won’t have as much cover as he usually does when matic is dm — Butler (@Butler62259145) August 10, 2020

Happy with that line up. Fred over Matic is the big news and he will add more mobility and better passing. — Jamesy Cantona ????? (@JamesyCantona) August 10, 2020

Ole knows ball, rotating Bailly and Fred in to deal with the pace of Copenhagen. Let’s get the W! — TheRedDevilMarc (@TRDM_GGMU) August 10, 2020

Interesting to see fred, pogba and bruno starting for the first time together — ™? (@BilLyUtd_) August 10, 2020

Smart move resting Matic, I was worried we’d play him every game and burn him out, best to save him. — Alex (@AA_utd) August 10, 2020

Interesting to see how Fred does — Breezy (@UtdBreezy) August 10, 2020

It will be great to see how sides fare in European competition that will now be one-legged, progression is on the line tonight and there will no second chances.

Solskjaer’s men will be expected to dispatch of Copenhagen with ease, the Danish outfit finished second in their top-flight this season.