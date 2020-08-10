Arsenal would be signing a real “leader” if they bring in Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea.

That’s according to talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara in the video clip below, as he hails the Gunners for doing some smart business here, despite some concerns over the player’s age…

? “Arsenal are getting a brilliant player who’s still got a lot to offer.” ? “To sign someone like Willian you would have to pay about £15m.” ? “He will provide top performances & he will be a leader.”@MrJamieOHara1 says #Arsenal are doing great business by signing Willian pic.twitter.com/bQWhqeoMYI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 10, 2020

Willian has shone at Chelsea, and O’Hara is clearly a big fan of the Brazilian, who he feels is a big-game player and strong influence in the dressing room.

Arsenal lack experience and winners in some areas of their squad, and are unlikely to be able to afford to sign many big names for big prices.

O’Hara has a point, therefore, about this deal looking a sensible one from the north Londoners.