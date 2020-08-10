Menu

Video: Arsenal signing a real “leader” in smart piece of transfer business, says pundit

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal would be signing a real “leader” if they bring in Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea.

That’s according to talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara in the video clip below, as he hails the Gunners for doing some smart business here, despite some concerns over the player’s age…

Willian has shone at Chelsea, and O’Hara is clearly a big fan of the Brazilian, who he feels is a big-game player and strong influence in the dressing room.

Arsenal lack experience and winners in some areas of their squad, and are unlikely to be able to afford to sign many big names for big prices.

O’Hara has a point, therefore, about this deal looking a sensible one from the north Londoners.

