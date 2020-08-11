Arsenal could get pacey Juventus star in a swap deal as they show an interest in Alexandre Lacazette

There was always a sense that at least one of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang would leave Arsenal this summer, but it’s clear that the latter is the one they want to keep.

Lacazette has struggled to establish himself as the main man at Arsenal, so he’s often played in a wide position and has to sacrifice himself for the team.

It wouldn’t be a great surprise if he does move on this summer, and this potential move with Juventus could be an exciting one for the Arsenal fans:

? La #Juventus è su Alexandre #Lacazette dell'#AFC. Ci sarebbe l'ok di Arteta alla cessione, l'#Arsenal pensa a Douglas Costa come contropartita. Intanto i bianconeri proseguono i contatti per #Milik del #Napoli. — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) August 11, 2020

The report claims that Mikel Arteta is okay with him leaving, and Douglas Costa could be an excellent addition as he’s touted for a potential swap deal.

While Lacazette often looks like a striker being played out of position, adding Costa would immediately give Arsenal some real pace and versatility on the flanks, and it could make a big difference to their attack.

Costa is an experienced Brazilian international and he’s played an important role for Juve in recent years, so this looks like it could be a smart piece of business from Arsenal.

Unfortunately it’s not clear if either player wants the move at this point, but it’s a story worth following in the next few days.