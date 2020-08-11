Arsenal may miss out on loan star as parent club decide to give him a chance to impress

Usually winning the league and going far in the Champions League would be enough for most sides, but failure to win every single trophy will always be met with overreaction at Real Madrid.

There’s no doubt that going out of the Champions League to Man City will hurt, and a report from AS has indicated that they’ve changed their plan with Dani Ceballos as a result.

Ceballos has been outstanding for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and The Metro reported that they were keen to try and keep him for at least one more season.

That now looks very unlikely, as the story from AS states that although Real did consider that another season at Arsenal might be a good thing for his development, they’ve now decided to bring him back and he’ll get a chance to impress in pre-season.

They do point out that Zidane will have the final say here so there’s a chance that he might not do enough to stay in the first team squad, but it sounds like Arsenal need to look for alternatives.

AS even suggest that he was signed in 2017 as the eventual successor to Luka Modric, and they indicate that his time to step up and do that has now come.