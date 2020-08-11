Arsenal will struggle to sign midfield target due to release clause rules and £200k per week contract demands

It’s becoming clear that every transfer and contract is different in football, and Arsenal fans may be interested to hear a bit more about Thomas Partey’s situation.

The Athletic writer David Ornstein recently answered some transfer questions, and he addressed the possibility of Arsenal triggering his release clause at Atletico Madrid.

He confirms that his release clause currently stands at €50m, but the issue for Arsenal is the rules in Spain dictate that it must be paid up front, while they will also need to pay a few million more due to tax.

Just to make things more complicated, he suggests that the Atleti midfielder is demanding around £200k a week in wages, do this could be impossible for Arsenal to pull off due to finances.

He also states that Arsenal are free to negotiate with Atleti and the idea of swapping players like Guendouzi or Lacazette has been floated, but the Spanish side are adamant that they pay his release clause or he won’t be going anywhere.

He’s a quality midfielder who’s technically and tactically sound, while his energy and work rate would also allow him to be used in a few different roles.

Arsenal need a sitting midfielder and he would be able to do that role very well, but it sounds like a transfer won’t be happening this summer.