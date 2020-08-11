Barcelona could reportedly make a move to sign Jose Gaya from Valencia as they eye a potential reshuffle at left-back this summer.

The 25-year-old had an impressive campaign this past year, as he made 32 appearances across all competitions as he established himself as a key part of the side.

Further, he has seven caps for Spain to his name and so he has shown the talent and quality needed to perform at the top level as he approaches the peak years of his career.

According to Sport, his impact thus far has seemingly attracted interest from Barcelona, as it’s suggested that the Catalan giants could make their move if they can firstly move on Junior Firpo.

Gaya would essentially then come in as his replacement to offer a back-up option and competition to Jordi Alba, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces all fall into place for him to arrive at the Camp Nou in the coming weeks.

Sport note that he does have a €50m release clause in his current contract, but Valencia are currently experiencing some financial troubles and so it’s suggested that they will be open to a lesser deal to offload him if the interest is genuine.

Firpo, 23, was limited to 23 appearances for Barcelona last season, and if he isn’t going to make a breakthrough to move ahead of Alba in the pecking order, that is a lot of money tied up in two first-choice options at left-back.

In turn, it seemingly makes sense for Barca to try and cash in and then target Gaya to give themselves a financial boost too, but time will tell if Firpo seals an exit and whether or not they receive an offer that satisfies their demands.