Boost for Chelsea as touted goalkeeping target won’t be kept on by his loan club

It would be surprising if Chelsea don’t sign a new goalkeeper this summer, but there’s no clear sign that they’ve really decided who they want yet.

Kepa has had a torrid season and the level of criticism that’s come his way means his confidence must be shot, so entering next season with him as the first choice would be a huge gamble.

One player who has been mentioned in PSG stopper Alphonse Areola, and it’s a transfer that could be more likely after a couple of recent developments.

It’s a link that intensified a few weeks ago when reports suggested that he’d bought a house in London, while Real Madrid have announced today that he won’t be staying with them and his loan spell is now officially over.

Yahoo Sports also picked up on this, as they talked again about Areola buying a property in London, before confirming that Chelsea have been linked with him before.

PSG already have Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico in the squad to compete for that number one spot, so there’s no room for Areola unless one of them moves on.

At this point it’s just signs pointing towards a Chelsea transfer rather than a concrete report that an agreement has been reached or anything, but this could also be the first major step in a transfer happening.

It’s definitely a name for Chelsea fans to keep an eye on.