Chelsea could allow outcast to leave for as little as €10m after dropping asking price from €35m

It was expected that the top teams would raise funds for big transfers by selling all their fringe players first, but it’s becoming clear that the market just isn’t there.

That means there could be some real bargains this summer if anyone has the means to pay a fee, and Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko is the perfect example.

Chelsea have shown that they are going to build by adding quality players to their team this summer, so it does look like young players and returning loanees won’t get much of a look in.

Bakayoko may not be good enough for the elite level just now, but he’s still a good player and he’s only 25 so there’s plenty of time for him to develop further.

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has hinted that he will be available for transfer this summer, but the price tag shows how the market is going.

They indicate that Chelsea were originally hoping to get between €30-35m by selling him this summer, but they are now willing to let him go for as little as €10m.

They also state that he wants to return to AC Milan and that price tag should be affordable to them, so it will be interesting to see if he gets a permanent exit.