Chelsea are reportedly facing competition from Napoli for the potential transfer of Sevilla left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The Blues could do with strengthening in the left-back position after unconvincing seasons from both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, while Reguilon has really impressed on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid.

Reguilon has previously been strongly linked with Chelsea by ESPN, but it seems Napoli may also be contenders for his signature, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, with Real Madrid surely going to consider the fact that the talented youngster may have something to offer their first-team next season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side just won La Liga this term so might not need too many changes to their squad this summer, but Reguilon looks potentially like a great long-term replacement for club legend Marcelo.

Chelsea fans will just hope their club can remain in a strong position to land the Spain Under-21 international, with his list of suitors surely likely to continue growing if he keeps up his fine form.

Reguilon’s Sevilla are in action against Wolves in the Europa League quarter-finals this evening.