Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken out on David Alaba’s future at the club amid recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Chelsea.

The Austria international has shone during his time at the Allianz Arena, but he now faces uncertainty this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract.

It was recently claimed by the Telegraph that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Alaba as a potential transfer target, with the Blues likely to benefit from adding a player of his versatility and experience to their squad.

Chelsea need upgrades on a number of their defensive players after a difficult season in which they only narrowly scraped into the top four, whilst losing the FA Cup final to Arsenal and being dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

Alaba would surely be a superior centre-back option to the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while he could also slot in well at left-back as an improvement on both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Still, there’s bad news for Chelsea now as Rummenigge is quoted by the reliable Christian Falk as saying he’s optimistic of tying Alaba down to a new deal…

Update @David_Alaba & @FCBayern: CEO Rummenigge says „I'm cautiously optimistic that we can come to an agreement“ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 11, 2020

Bayern would surely do well to keep hold of Alaba after his years of great service at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea have been linked with other left-back options, with Goal claiming they could target Porto’s Alex Telles, Ajax’s Nicholas Tagliafico or Marc Cucurella of Getafe.

They suggest, however, that Leicester City star Ben Chilwell is too expensive.

