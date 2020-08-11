Chelsea set for audacious attempt to sign Vinicius Junior

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are reportedly poised to make a summer swoop for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Junior, 20, joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian side Flamengo for £40.5m, as per TransferMarkt. however, despite the buzz surrounding the youngster, he has recently fallen out of favour with boss Zinedine Zidane.

Since the Brazilian’s arrival two seasons ago, he has gone onto make 69 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring eight and assisting a further 16 in all competitions.

However, according to a report by Daily Mail, the young winger could be a summer transfer target for Frank Lampard’s Blues.

Junior has a quite incredible release clause of a whopping £630m, however, the Daily Mail believe that the release clause should not factor in any potential sale should Chelsea make a realistic offer.

Chelsea are believed to be looking to add to their attacking options now fellow Brazilian Willian has officially departed the club.

With former Ajax wide-man Hakim Ziyech already signed earlier this summer, the Blues’ front-line could look even deadlier should they go out and make a statement signing such as Junior from Read Madrid.