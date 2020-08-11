Chelsea set sights on Argentine international to strengthen Lampard’s squad

Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as they look for a solution in that department for Frank Lampard.

Neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri seemingly convinced the Chelsea boss this past season, as the Blues have been heavily linked with a signing a new left-back this summer for weeks now.

SEE MORE: Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea star insists he wants Premier League return this summer

Alonso made 29 appearances while his Italian teammate featured on 21 occasions as they struggled to cement their place as the best option at left-back over the course of last season.

In turn, it could be an area in which Lampard feels the squad can be better heading into his second year in charge, and as per Sky Sports, Tagliafico has been targeted as a possible solution.

The 27-year-old has great experience at both club and international level and he has proven to be a top player who could certainly be an excellent signing for Chelsea if they can agree a deal with Ajax.

It’s added in the report above that the Blues had made Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell their primary target, but it’s suggested that the two Premier League clubs are still significantly apart in terms of their valuation of the England international.

With that in mind, that could force them to consider alternative options, and Tagliafico could be one of them while Sergio Reguilon is also specifically mentioned in the report as being on Chelsea’s radar too.

Time will tell who emerges as the most likely option to replace Alonso and Emerson at Stamford Bridge if a reshuffle materialises, but it will also surely require an exit first as Lampard won’t need three options at left-back next season even if his side are trying to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.