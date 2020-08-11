Cristiano Ronaldo and four other Juventus stars who could move on as a result of Andrea Pirlo’s youth revolution

When Juventus had to bounce back from their relegation to Serie B it was clear the priority was simply to win the league again, no matter how that happened.

They became the dominant force again and it meant winning in style became a requirement, but they’ve not managed to find a coach who can deliver that.

The appointment of Andrea Pirlo is a fascinating one, especially when you consider he was only destined for the U23 role until this happened.

A report from Voetbalzone has indicated that Pirlo is a big fan of developing youth and he’s already been studying the Ajax model, so a youth revolution is expected at Juve.

For years they’ve brought in veterans on free transfers – Pirlo included – and it brought them a lot of success, but it also means they have an ageing squad that needs to be rejuvenated.

It means some big players may need to move on, so here’s a look at the veterans how may be forced to leave as a result.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Immediately this will be a huge issue and it could be the ultimate test of Pirlo’s management. Ronaldo’s reputation and wage packet dictates that he needs to play when he’s fit, but his age is starting to go against him and he will need a specific role to get the best out of him.

Pirlo sounds like he wants to create a system that relies on teamwork so Ronaldo might not fit into that, and this could be the final summer where Juve could get a decent fee for him if he wants to go.

Ronaldo will demand that things are built around him, but will Pirlo pander to his demands?

Gonzalo Higuain

Another ageing striker who looks like he’s starting to struggle with the physical side of the game, Higuain could be in danger if Pirlo does decide to opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

The smart thing to do would be to play Dybala as the number nine and build things round him, while Higuain doesn’t have the pace of the link up skills to be their starting striker this season.

He did will last year when he played in a front two so formation will be important here, but don’t be surprised if he’s moved on.

Giorgio Chiellini

This would be a tough call for Pirlo to make, and a lot could depend on the formation again. Pirlo is expected to go with four at the back so a central pairing of de Ligt/Demiral and Bonucci would make sense, but Bonucci also had a nightmare in a back two at AC Milan.

Chiellini is coming back from a long injury lay off and he’ll turn 36 in the next few days, so it’s clear that he’s approaching his final few years as a player.

He’ll be handy to have for his experience and as a rotation option, but if he wants to play regularly then he might need to go somewhere else.

Aaron Ramsey

The rumours have already started with this one, while he’s also been linked with a Premier League return throughout his spell in Italy.

The Daily Mail reported that Pirlo doesn’t want Ramsey and a summer exit is likely, so it will be interesting to see who’s interested in him.

Sami Khedira

Juventus secured the signing of Arthur before Pirlo was confirmed, so it means that at least one midfielder will need to make way as a result.

The German star turned 33 recently so age might go against him here, while there are younger midfielders like Bentancur and Rabiot who can play in his role.

It’s clear that Pirlo is building a long term project here, so having a veteran midfielder who won’t play a role for more than a year or two makes little sense.