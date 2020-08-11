Borussia Dortmund stars react to Jadon Sancho Manchester United transfer twist

Borussia Dortmund stars Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel have responded to the news that Jadon Sancho looks set to stay at the club instead of sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has been strongly linked with a move to Man Utd by Bild and others for some time now, though Dortmund chief Michael Zorc threw a spanner in the works yesterday.

Discussing the Sancho transfer saga, Zorc was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as giving a clear answer on the speculation, saying: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.”

It remains to be seen if United can still resurrect a deal for Sancho, who is one of the most exciting young players in world football and who would surely prove a major upgrade in a key area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

For now, however, Dortmund players are pretty happy with this development, with Hummels responding to the news by saying, as quoted by the Metro: “He can be the player who makes the difference. I’m happy that he is staying.”

Meanwhile, Witsel was also happy to hear Sancho would be staying, as seen in the video clip below…