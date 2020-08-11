We all know that the Spanish press can be a nightmare for a player once they turn against them, but it looks like Gareth Bale isn’t the only Real Madrid player who’s getting pelters just now.
Luka Jovic hasn’t had a great time in Madrid since his big money move last summer, but Marca have highlighted just how poor he’s been.
They start off by pointing out that he cost €60m, so his paltry return of two goals means he’s cost the club a grand total of €30m per goal – which isn’t a great stat for a striker.
They go on to point out that those two goals came against poor opposition in Leganes and Osasuna – and the result was already secure before the Serbian struck in those fixtures too.
Clearly he’s had a bad time so tearing into him isn’t likely to help, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do with him.
He’s still a young man so he needs to have his confidence rebuilt and he needs a manager to trust him, but the Bernabeu isn’t a place where a striker will be given time to play themselves back into form.
It means a loan spell or a permanent exit will probably need to happen, so hopefully he finds a way to rejuvenate his career and becomes that prolific striker that we saw at Frankfurt.