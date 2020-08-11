Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea star insists he wants Premier League return this summer

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed that he has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League and wants a return next season.

The 30-year-old has scored 105 goals in 306 appearances in English football which has included stints with Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

He has been out of the game since March after being given a ban for breaching the FA’s gambling regulations, prior to which he had shown positive signs with Trabzonspor.

However, speaking about his future and what’s next for him, Sturridge has insisted that he’s keen on another crack at the English top flight, but time will tell if a club matching his ambition comes forward and gives him that opportunity.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports. “I believe I’ve got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that’s my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

“I’m open to playing in other leagues, it’s not just the Premier League I’m going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

“I’m very excited, I’m hungrier than ever and I’m totally focused on the next chapter.”

While his talent has rarely ever been in question, his history with injuries will be a concern for any interested party now as he has had his fair shares of problems over the years.

Having been out of the game for some time now too, it will take him a while to get back up to speed and regain his match fitness, and so it will be fascinating to see which teams come forward, if any, and put an offer on the table.