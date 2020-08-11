Ideal situation for Chelsea as Italian giants are prepared to battle over signature of outcast

One of the hardest things in football is trying to get a player to leave the club when you don’t want them anymore, so this could be an ideal situation for Chelsea.

Emerson Palmieri hasn’t been anymore than a back up in the left back slot for Chelsea and it’s also one of their weak spots, so it shows that he doesn’t have a big future at the club.

The problem would usually be trying to find any team to make an offer for him, but a report from Corriere Dello Sport has actually indicated that there might even be a bidding war.

They were looking at the priorities for Andrea Pirlo after taking over at Juventus, and they suggested that someone to challenge Alex Sandro should be a priority.

Interestingly they suggest that Juve like Emerson, but they would also have to battle Inter Milan for his signature.

This suggests that Chelsea might even be able to use that interest as a way of pushing his price tag up a bit, and it’s the ideal situation when trying to get rid of an unwanted player.