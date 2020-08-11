Menu

Liverpool can seal transfer of winger target for £50million

Liverpool can reportedly seal the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as long as they pay a fee of around £50million.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Watford have set a high asking price for the exciting young Senegalese winger, despite their recent relegation from the Premier League.

One imagines Watford may find it hard to keep hold of a talent like Sarr now that they’re playing in the Championship, but Solhekol claims they’re still determined to dig their heels in and land big money from his sale.

See below as the reporter names Liverpool and Crystal Palace as suitors for the 22-year-old…

Liverpool don’t look in urgent need of signings in attack, but the Reds do have Adam Lallana out of contract this summer.

On top of that, Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t really impressed in his time at Anfield so it might be that he’ll also be on his way out at some point.

That could leave Liverpool short of depth behind their first choice front three, and Sarr is an exciting young talent who could prove a fine fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

