Italian giants look set to beat Arsenal to physical Swedish prodigy

Sometimes the step up in physicality can be harder for young players to deal with rather than the difference in quality when they make it into the first team, so having a youngster with physical ability is a rare thing.

Emil Roback has been earning rave reviews in Sweden for his performances with Hammarby, and a report from Sempre Milan has given an interesting insight into his immediate future.

They describe him as a physical and pacey striker who’s been likened to Alexander Isak due to his playing style, and it appears the 17 year old is on his way to AC Milan.

That claim comes Daniel Kristofferson on Twitter, and it looks like he’s a reliable source when it comes to Swedish football:

Avslöjar: Hammarby nära att sälja 17-årige anfallaren Emil Roback till AC Milan. Spelaren väntas åker ner till Milano inom kort för läkarundersökning. Affären ger Bajen minst 15 miljoner kronor. https://t.co/vydRUUQ67d — Daniel Kristoffersson (@DKristoffersson) August 11, 2020

The Sempre report also highlights that Arsenal were heavily interested in signing the young striker, but it looks like Milan have managed to beat them for his signature.

He’s been very prolific at youth level but is only just breaking into the first team, so it looks like he’s one for the future once he makes the move to Italy.