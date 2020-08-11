Jan Vertonghen’s hilarious reaction as Tottenham unveil Hojbjerg’s new number

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Tuesday and revealed that their first summer addition will wear the No.5 shirt next season.

As per Sky Sports, it’s suggested that Spurs have splashed out around £15m plus bonuses on the midfield ace, while Kyle Walker-Peters has moved in the opposite direction and joined the Saints.

Tottenham also revealed that their first summer signing will be wearing the No.5 shirt next season, the number which was vacated by Jan Vertonghen after his exit this summer.

The 33-year-old spent eight years in north London and made that number his own, and as seen in his tweet below, it’s going to take some getting used seeing another player wear it moving forward.

“This looks sooo weird,” he wrote in his caption, as Tottenham fans reacted and left him countless positive messages of support and good will as he undoubtedly made a lasting impression on the fanbase.

Time will tell if Hojbjerg will be able to enjoy the same rapport and play as influential a role for Tottenham in the years to come, but he certainly has big shoes to fill as the Belgian stalwart will no doubt keep an eye on his progress to ensure that he proves he’s a worthy successor to the No.5 jersey.