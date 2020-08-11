Journalist suggests a date for Chelsea to complete the Havertz deal after Europa League exit

While fans will simply want a deal to be tied up and completed as soon as possible, we all know that things will be delayed for a variety of reasons.

Chelsea have been linked with Kai Havertz for months now and it does feel like the transfer will happen, but there’s not been any real sign of a deal being done so far.

A big reason for that was Bayer Levekusen’s presence in the Europa League , but a defeat to Inter Milan now means their season is over and things can now happen.

Christian Falk is one of the more reliable journalists to follow when it comes to German football, so the Chelsea fans should be interested in this report:

Timeline for the @kaihavertz29 poker: Kai has now two weeks vacation. On Friday, August 28th, his club Leveekusen will start again with a corona test in the afternoon. it would be good for @Chelsea to finish the deal at this stage — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 11, 2020

It didn’t seem plausible to complete a deal when Havertz still had huge games to prepare for, while the difficulty with travelling means it would’ve been tough to hold talks too.

He’s now on holiday so that should free up his time, while it also feels like a more natural time to do business when clubs are finished with their season.

It doesn’t sound like that date is do-or-die for Chelsea, but it might give the fans an idea of when they can expect things to actually happen.