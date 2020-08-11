Journalist suggests Willian to Arsenal is a “done deal” and hints at another exciting attacking addition

As most teams are now finished their season it does suggest that transfer news might start to speed up.

It’s been common knowledge for a while that Willian’s contract ran out this summer, and there was never any sign that a renewal with Chelsea would be possible.

Arsenal are one team who have been consistently linked with him, and this recent comment from Fabrizio Romano is very interesting for two reasons:

Firstly it sounds like the deal to sign Willian is agreed, so hopefully that means an official announcement will come very soon.

The other interesting point comes with his Coutinho comments, because that sounds like something could be happening there too.

There’s no talk of Arsenal not having the finances or the interest in him, just that they are focussing on getting the Willian deal sorted first.

READ MORE: Arsenal could get pacey Juventus star in a swap deal as they show an interest in Alexandre Lacazette

Mikel Arteta looked like he was starting to find a system and a preferred starting XI as his time went on, but adding Willian and Coutinho could take that team to the next level.

If they can find a way to keep Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang at the club then they suddenly have a lot of quality going forward, so they should be an exciting team to watch next season.