Leading football website reveals top 10 Premier League player’s to increase in value

Leading football website TransferMarkt has released it’s list of top Premier League stars to increase in value ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

TransferMarkt is a world-renown footballing platform which is used by clubs, agents, scouts and journalists as it boasts some of the most in-depth pieces of information on almost every single footballer worldwide.

As the sport’s recruitment develops so does club’s negotiating methods and one tool sporting directors and agents all around the world use to accurately gauge how much a player is worth is TransferMarkt.

The well-respected website has recently launched it’s latest market value update which sees 10 of the Premier League’s biggest stars all increase in market value.

Here is the top 10 list of players to increase in value:

10. Jack Grealish | 24 | Midfielder | Aston Villa

New market value €40m (+€9.5m)

9. Eric Garcia | 19 | Defender | Manchester City

New market value €16m (+€9.7m)

8. Ruben Neves | 23 | Midfielder | Wolves

New market value €50m (+€10m)

7. Anthony Martial | 24 | Forward | Manchester United

New market value €58m (+€10m)

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold | 21 | Defender | Liverpool

New market value €110m (+€11m)

5. Phil Foden | 20 | Midfielder | Manchester City

New market value €45m (+€13m)

4. Bukayo Saka | 18 | Forward | Arsenal

New market value €35m (+€15m)

3. Mason Greenwood | 18 | Forward | Manchester United

New market value €45m (+€16m)

2. Marcus Rashford | 22 | Forward | Manchester United

New market value €80m (+€16m)

1. Bruno Fernandes | 25 | Midfielder | Manchester United

New market value €70m (+€22m)