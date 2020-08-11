Liverpool ace on five-man transfer shortlist of Euro giants to bolster attack

Lazio reportedly have Liverpool forward Divock Origi on a five-man list of transfer targets this summer to strengthen their attacking options.

The Biancocelesti enjoyed a fine season this past year as they finished in the top four in Serie A again to secure Champions League football for next season.

That in turn will allow them to continue to strengthen Simone Inzaghi’s squad to make them increasingly more competitive, and it appears as though adding firepower to the group is a high priority.

According to Calciomercato, via LaLazioSiamoNoi.it, it’s noted that five forwards are on their transfer radar, with Borja Mayoral, Wesley, Josh King, Chris Wood, Divock Origi and Vedat Muriqi all of interest.

It’s an interesting collection of targets to say the least, but there could be a difficult decision ahead for Jurgen Klopp as to whether he green lights an exit for Origi or keeps him as part of his Liverpool squad as he needs the quality depth that he offers.

The 25-year-old Belgian international scored six goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances this past season, but he is still a back-up option for the most part given the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Perhaps that could be enough to convince him to try a new challenge elsewhere where he might have a more prominent role, but given the recent success that the Merseyside giants have enjoyed, it’s going to be a difficult call to walk away from that too.

Time will tell what Liverpool and Origi decide, but Lazio could test their resolve and force a decision from them in the coming weeks as Inzaghi looks to continue to add to his squad so that they can remain competitive and kick on in their bid to win trophies.