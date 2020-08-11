Liverpool are currently headed for a one in, one out free agent situation next summer

It was always going to be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp would keep things fresh with his Liverpool squad, but it sounds like they might need to wait until next summer to land a key target.

David Ornstein recently answered some transfer questions, and the situation with Thiago Alcantara and Gino Wijnaldum sounds like a complicated one.

The main issue just now is that he states that Liverpool aren’t holding active talks with their current midfielder or with Bayern over Thiago, so we have a situation where both players are likely to become free agents next summer.

He goes on to state that Thiago wants to leave Bayern so it’s likely that he will leave next summer, but Bayern also don’t need to sell him and Liverpool aren’t prepared to match their asking price.

That does suggest we could see Wijnaldum leave on a free next summer while Thiago would come in to replace him, but that’s a very risky tactic from Liverpool if that is the case.

They run the risk of Thiago agreeing a new deal, completely losing form or allowing another team to nip in and take him first, so it will be fascinating to see how this plays out.