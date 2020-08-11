Menu

Liverpool eye bargain €5m ace, player determined to seal Reds transfer as he misses training with current club

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a bargain €5million transfer swoop for Real Betis defender Zouhair Feddal.

The 31-year-old is being linked as a somewhat surprising target for the Reds to come in as a new squad player following the departure of Dejan Lovren.

This link comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that Feddal is desperate to get a move to Anfield and that he was absent from Betis training yesterday.

Liverpool would do well to land this solid and experienced centre-back this summer, with Lovren’s departure likely to prove a blow to Jurgen Klopp if the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez continue to struggle with injuries.

LFC won the Premier League title with some ease this season, but it’s vital they keep on strengthening while they’re on top, and a lack of depth at the back could cost them next term.

Feddal would seemingly move on the cheap at just €5m, according to Don Balon, so there seems little reason for the Merseyside giants not to pursue this fairly straightforward deal for a decent Lovren replacement.

