Manchester United reportedly remain interested in a transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and could be in a strong position to get the signing done on their terms.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it looks like Napoli don’t have a particularly strong negotiating position despite setting a higher price for Koulibaly to leave this summer.

The report explains that Koulibaly is wanted by Man Utd for around £63million, and he’s previously been linked as one of the Red Devils’ top targets by the Daily Mirror.

The Senegal international would certainly be a fine partner for Harry Maguire in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Napoli may eventually have to accept letting him go on the cheap.

The Serie A giants seem to be under pressure to sell players this summer, and Koulibaly makes sense as a big name who could bring in a decent amount of cash.

Although Koulibaly has not had his best season this term, he remains one of the finest centre-backs after years of world class performances in the Italian top flight, as well as at Champions League level as well.

United would surely view the 29-year-old as good value for money if he did move for around £63m and could get back to his best at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side only just scraped into the top four this season so must keep investing in new players this summer if they are to get closer to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next term.