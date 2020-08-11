Video: Scholes can’t resist sly dig at Mourinho after Man United’s win over FC Copenhagen

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t resist a cheeky little dig at former manager Jose Mourinho after last night’s win over FC Copenhagen.

The Red Devils won 1-0 to progress to the Europa League semi-finals, with Anthony Martial in particularly fine form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

See the video above, however, as Scholes can’t help a cheeky swipe at Mourinho when his fellow pundits discuss Martial’s huge improvement under Solskjaer.

The Frenchman struggled under Mourinho, which prompts Scholes to joke “who wasn’t” finding it hard under the Portuguese tactician.