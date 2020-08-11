Manchester United have reportedly held informal talks over a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are yet to make an official approach for Dembele, but it seems the France international is on the club’s radar as another option to strengthen their attack this summer.

Dembele has struggled for much of his time at Barcelona, despite previously looking one of the most exciting young players in the world at previous club Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho is now also shining.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc was yesterday quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying the club would not be selling Sancho this summer, so United may have to look elsewhere.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get Dembele back to his best he’d certainly make a fine alternative for Man Utd, who urgently need to improve on their current wide players and attacking midfielders.

A short-term deal for Dembele could be ideal as it would not commit the club to a big-money deal if the 23-year-old cannot rediscover his best form.

If he can, however, he’d surely be the upgrade United need on under-performing players like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.