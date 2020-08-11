There’s been an interesting update on the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer situation and how Manchester United could pose a threat to Arsenal’s hope of getting a deal done.

According to the Independent, Arsenal have held talks with Lille over a move for Gabriel, who is also a target for Man Utd and Napoli this summer.

The report suggests Arsenal have shown a stronger interest than United so far, but the Red Devils appear to be keeping the Brazilian in their thoughts as they could also undoubtedly benefit from strengthening in defence this summer.

United have also been linked, for instance, with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in recent times, with Gazzetta dello Sport recently naming them as potential suitors as it seems Napoli are ready to sell for the right price.

As explained by the Independent, Napoli’s big spending on Victor Osimhen this summer means they can’t currently afford Gabriel without selling a big name like Koulibaly.

This suggests United could majorly dent Arsenal’s plans either by rivalling them with a bid for Gabriel, or by moving for Koulibaly instead and strengthening Napoli’s pursuit in the process.

MUFC fans would certainly love to know that their club got in the way of Arsenal making a quality signing like Gabriel, with the 22-year-old clearly someone who looks set for a big career at the highest level.

Gunners supporters will just have to hope their club can remain in a strong position and get this done quickly in order to prevent their rivals catching up with them.