Manchester United’s in-form forward Anthony Martial has been singled out for huge praise by former Red Devils stars Paul Scholes and Robin van Persie.

Martial looked electrifying for Man Utd in their Europa League win over FC Copenhagen last night, with only a terrific goalkeeping performance from Karl-Johan Johnsson preventing the Frenchman from scoring a couple of goals.

It’s been quite an improvement from Martial of late, and both Scholes and Van Persie seemed absolutely blown away by his performance as they explained what makes him so special.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for the 24-year-old in his time at Old Trafford, but United fans will be delighted to see him finding some confidence at last to show what he is really capable of.

Van Persie, as quoted by the Metro, hailed the way Martial plays the game, saying: “The outstanding player for me tonight was Martial.

“When he switches it on he’s just too fast, too silky and wow, what a player!

“Martial, what a player he is. He is such a joy to watch. It’s like he’s having a kick-about in his own garden.

“What I like about Martial is he has an eye for his team-mates – he isn’t just playing for himself. He always has an eye for his team-mates and that’s what sets him apart form very good players.

“That’s why I think he’s world class. He can provide, he can give assists, he dribbles, he’s fast but he has great awareness of what’s around him.”

Meanwhile, Scholes added that he feels Martial has improved due to becoming more of a number 9 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

As quoted by the Metro, the pundit said: “I like him, I’ve always liked him.

“I thought is he a No.9 or is he a wide player? He’s turned himself into a no.9 with every game I watch more and more.

“I think when he squares a player up and gets a run at him I think he’s unstoppable. I don’t see how you stop him.

“He’s only started showing it lately. Now I think he’s brought the all-round game. He’s got everything, he can beat a man, he can score goals, he’s got everything you’d want in a centre-forward.”

