Manchester United and Tottenham may reportedly have been given a boost after some encouraging transfer news regarding goings-on at Juventus.

With new manager Andrea Pirlo replacing Maurizio Sarri in the last few days, it looks like there could be further changes at the club as the new boss wants to clear out some under-performing players.

According to the Daily Mirror, one player not in Pirlo’s plans is former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has previously been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Even under Sarri, Ramsey’s future looked in some doubt as he was linked with both Tottenham and Manchester United by the Sun.

The Wales international could surely still be an attractive option for either of those two clubs, though the Mirror note that his huge wages could prove a stumbling block for Juve in their attempts to offload him.

The Sun claimed Spurs had been offered Ramsey on loan, and it’s easy to see how the 29-year-old could prove a useful short-term signing for Jose Mourinho’s side.

This would be hugely controversial, however, with Ramsey spending so much of his career across north London at Arsenal.

Gooners will be hoping he doesn’t end up representing their bitter rivals, though a move to Man Utd wouldn’t be much more pleasant for them either.

The Red Devils could do with a bit more spark in their midfield next season, and Ramsey may well be a decent alternative to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who has been linked with them by the Mail in what would likely be a very expensive move.

Villa won’t want to sell Grealish, but if Ramsey is available he’d surely be easier for United to get if they still want him.