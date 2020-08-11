Man Utd eye raid on Italian giants for playmaker with his contract talks on hold

Man Utd are reportedly interested in AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and could take advantage of his contract talks stalling for the time being.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong finish to last season as he eventually ended up with 11 goals and nine assists in 38 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Only Lionel Messi was involved in more goals in the top five European leagues after the restart, and so it’s fair to say that Calhanoglu has certainly grabbed more attention over the past couple of months.

With Jadon Sancho seemingly set to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another year after club chief Michael Zorc’s comments this week, Man Utd could perhaps be forced to look elsewhere and consider alternative targets to add more quality in the final third, and it has seemingly taken them to Milan’s No.10.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils have added the Turkish international to their shortlist and could consider a swoop, while it’s noted that renewal talks have stalled between the player and Milan management and his current deal is set to expire in 2021.

That in turn could present an interesting opportunity for Man Utd to bring in a talented playmaker for a decent price, and so time will tell how the situation plays out.

However, given the way in which Milan ended last season with Calhanoglu playing a major part in their resurgence, it surely makes sense for all concerned to try and find an agreement on a new deal to extend his stay in Italy.

If they fail to do so though, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look at a more affordable option to bolster his squad this summer as Man Utd have been heavily linked with the likes of Sancho and Jack Grealish in recent months and that area is seemingly a top priority for them.