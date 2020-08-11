Solskjaer mocks Bruno Fernandes performance after Man United’s Europa League victory

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was overheard mocking the performance of midfielder Bruno Fernandes last night.

The Portugal international has been a big hint since moving to Old Trafford in January, and scored United’s winner from the penalty spot against FC Copenhagen last night.

After the game, Red Devils boss Solskjaer chatted with Copenhagen ace Zeca, who had also been chatting to his fellow countryman Fernandes.

Solskjaer took the opportunity to joke that he wanted to take Fernandes off in the game because he kept giving Zeca the ball.

Here’s a full transcript of the conversation…

Zeca: ‘Hey, thank you very much for everything you’ve done in Manchester.’

Solskjaer: ‘We’re trying to get it back. He’s helping [points to Fernandes]. This boy is helping.’

Solskjaer: ‘He’s a little bit angry… I wanted to take him off.’

Zeca: ‘I was a little bit angry you didn’t take him off before, but ok.’

Solskjaer: ‘He was giving you the ball all the time.’

Zeca: ‘Even though Sporting is my team, but yeah.’

Solskjaer: ‘Keep going.’

Zeca: ‘You’re doing a good job.’

Solskjaer: ‘You’ve got his shirt? Well done, all the best.’

Zeca: ‘All the best, take care.’

Solskjaer: ‘Look after Stale [Solbakken].’

It’s not clear if this was slightly tongue-in-cheek from Solskjaer, or if the Norwegian tactician really was unimpressed with how Fernandes played.

The 25-year-old has certainly been a big influence on this Man Utd team since he joined, and it seems harsh to mock him for just one slightly below-par game.