Manchester United could reportedly revive their interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in what would be a huge transfer blow for Chelsea.

The Germany international is widely expected to move to Stamford Bridge this summer after agreeing a five-year contract with the Blues, while Leverkusen’s Europa League exit should clear him to now finalise his switch.

Now, however, United could be back in the running after the blow of Borussia Dortmund signalling they won’t be selling Jadon Sancho to the Red Devils this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd remain admirers of Havertz and the 21-year-old could now be seen as a decent alternative to Sancho.

This would be a smart move by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as it would have the added bonus of majorly hurting their top four rivals Chelsea.

Both clubs would no doubt benefit from the qualities Havertz brings, with the youngster enjoying another superb season, drawing comparisons with Germany legends Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil.

Chelsea will no doubt hope they remain in pole position for Havertz after such strong links, but it would be interesting to see if the player could have his head turned by interest from United.