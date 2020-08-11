Man Utd could reportedly be looking to offload Eric Bailly as it’s suggested that he has been offered to Fenerbahce.

The 26-year-old was sidelined for much of last season due to a knee injury as he was limited to just 10 appearances.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof establishing themselves as the first-choice pairing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s questionable as to whether or not the Ivorian will force his way back into the starting XI.

Now, The Sun report that he has been offered to Fenerbahce on a one-year loan deal which could be a smart move in terms of giving him a chance to regain full match fitness and rediscover his best form.

Naturally, as we saw with Alexis Sanchez, there is a danger that a loan exit could lead to a permanent one eventually too, but time will tell if Bailly signs off on a move to Turkey, or anywhere else for that matter, or if he digs in and stays at Old Trafford to try and prove his worth.

Man Utd will look to compete on multiple fronts again next season as they also prepare for their return to the Champions League.

That is surely something that Solskjaer will have to take into consideration when making decisions in the transfer market this summer, as he won’t want to leave himself short in certain areas with a decision still perhaps needed on Chris Smalling after his successful loan stint with Roma this past season.

It’s unlikely both players will leave or at least it will be expected that they will be replaced if they do, but perhaps Solskjaer and Man Utd have bigger priorities that they will want to address above focusing on the backline.