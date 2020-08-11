Menu

“Top player” – These Man United fans would welcome midfielder signing as he becomes available

A number of Manchester United fans seem keen on the potential transfer of Aaron Ramsey amid reports emerging that he can leave Juventus this summer.

The Wales international was a big name at Arsenal but has not had the best debut season in Serie A, struggling for playing time and not really making much of an impact when he has been on the pitch.

It seems Ramsey can now leave Juventus after their recent move to sack Maurizio Sarri and hire club legend Andrea Pirlo, with Sky Sports claiming the Italian champions are willing to sell.

This could end up being a big development, but it’s unclear yet if Ramsey has any major suitors, even though it seems many United fans would welcome him to Old Trafford.

Aaron Ramsey in Juventus training

Aaron Ramsey in Juventus training

The 29-year-old has shown what he can do at Premier League level and it might be that a return to England would now be the best move for him to revive his career.

Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t be too happy, but Ramsey could be an option worth considering for United now that he’s available.

Here are some tweets from fans clearly hoping MUFC will pursue a deal…

