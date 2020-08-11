Newly promoted sides eye free agent as Arsenal’s interest dries up

We tend to think that free agents hold all the cards when it comes to negotiating their future, but things can drastically change in a very short space of time.

Ryan Fraser had been impressive at Bournemouth and looked destined for a big move this summer when his contract expired.

Clubs don’t have money due to the Covid-19 shutdown, so adding a pacey and productive winger on a free transfer sounds ideal, but things haven’t gone his way at all.

A report from 90min.com looked at the latest situation, and it looks like the interest from the big clubs has dried up.

They claim that Arsenal had been heavily interested, but that interest has now cooled off. It’s not a great surprise, Mikel Arteta’s team have improved and Fraser didn’t play well this summer, so signing him would be based on historical form.

As a result it’s now suggested that the three newly promoted sides are now looking to sign him, so it looks like a bad season has completely torpedoed his stock in the transfer market.

It also sounds like a host of other mid-table sides are interested in him so he should still get a decent move, but it probably won’t be as good as he hoped a few months ago.