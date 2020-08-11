‘Nonsense’ – Ex-Arsenal star’s agency dismiss exit talk amid links with Premier League return

Speculation on Tuesday suggested that Aaron Ramsey’s time at Juventus could be coming to an end, but his agency have insisted otherwise in a tweet directed at the rumours.

As per Sky Sports, it was reported that the Bianconeri were willing to listen to offers for the Welsh international with Andrea Pirlo now preparing for his first season in charge of the reigning Serie A champions.

Ramsey only joined Juventus last summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, and so it would surely be hugely disappointing for him if he were to be moved on after just one year.

Nevertheless, as noted by the Mirror, there has been talk of a potential return to Arsenal, while Teamtalk note that Man Utd have previously been linked with an interest in the 29-year-old.

However, based on the tweet below from his representatives, it seems as though any suggestion that Pirlo isn’t keen on Ramsey are off the mark and the Italian will perhaps give all his players an opportunity to impress when he gets to work with them as he will then try and stamp his mark on the squad.

It’s a fascinating time for Juventus after they decided to sack Maurizio Sarri, as although he delivered a Scudetto in his first and only season in charge, it wasn’t entirely convincing and question marks were raised over their form at various points.

Their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon at the round-of-16 stage was perhaps the final straw after also ending up on the losing side in the Coppa Italia final, and so now a new tenure will begin with an inexperienced but vastly knowledgable Pirlo taking the reins.

Ramsey will surely be desperate to be part of his plans moving forward, but time will tell if his agency are insisting that an exit is absolutely not on the cards, or if it’s just too early to suggest that he doesn’t fit into Pirlo’s vision for the upcoming campaign given they haven’t even worked together yet.