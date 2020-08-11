Opinion: Man United should take a chance on injury prone former target to fill a problem position next summer

While most of the transfer speculation at Man United has looked at the forward positions, it’s becoming clear that their current set of full backs will hold them back at the highest level.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed and will be one of the first names on the team sheet because of his defensive ability, but his attacking flaws need to be addressed by having a top quality left-back.

Opposing teams are currently happy to allow United’s full backs to have the ball because they don’t offer much of a threat, so they need to improve on that left side.

Luke Shaw is a perfectly good player but he’s not going to scare you as an opposition, while Brandon Williams still has some way to go if he wants to be a regular starter at the top level.

READ MORE: Former player tells Man United star what he needs to do to become world class

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo quoted Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport in saying that Napoli full back Fauouzi Ghoulam may leave the club this summer, and it’s a situation that Man United should explore.

He won’t be a new name the to the club as the Manchester Evening News have reported in the past that United have made an offer for him, so it’s worth taking a chance.

The club won’t want to spend a lot of money on the position so any new signing will be a gamble, but Ghoulam is a top quality player who could be a great addition if he can stay fit.

He offers more attacking threat than Shaw or Williams and his overlapping threat would open up more space for Marcus Rashford on that flank, so United should definitely explore the situation.