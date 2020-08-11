Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic and teasing tweet this afternoon hinting that there is some big news set to be announced tomorrow.

Pogba, 27, rejoined the Reds in 2016 after famously departing the club in favour of Italian giants Juventus in 2012. It has been widely rumoured that Pogba opted to depart the United squad eight years ago after feeling frustrated with his lack of game-time under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since the World Cup winning midfielder’s United reunion, he has gone onto be directly involved in 65 goals in 162 appearances in all competitions.

Pogba’s most crucial contribution so far has arguably been his goal in the 2017 Europa League final against Dutch side Ajax which resulted in helping his side go onto lift the trophy.

The France international’s largely positive impact at United over the last four years was highlighted best with the performance he put in against domestic rivals Manchester City in 2018 in a game which, with the help of his two goals, United came back to win 3-2.

Despite Pogba’s successful second spell at United, there has been an overwhelming sense that the Frenchman may opt to call it a day on his United career once his contract ends in 2021.

However, due to some fine performances since football restarted earlier this year, Pogba’s future is beginning to look more and more likely to be at United.

This afternoon the main-man himself took to his social media to post a teasing message to fans that he is going to announce some big news tomorrow…

TOMORROW ? — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 11, 2020

Loads of Man Utd fans are convinced this is going to be a contract announcement, though of course we can’t know for sure.

Here’s some of the reaction to Pogba’s cryptic tweet…

