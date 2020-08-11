Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Barcelona’s latest first team addition

It feels like every single star in world football had the chance to sign for someone else at some point, but it’s always a bigger deal when it comes to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The last thing either side want is to pass on a talent only to watch them become a star for their rivals, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Pedri at Barcelona.

He spent last season on loan at Segunda side Las Palmas, but a recent report suggested that he’s now going to form part of the first team next season.

We saw glimpses of genuine quality last season and it looks like he’s an exciting player who can do unpredictable things – something that’s been missing at Barcelona in recent years.

Mundo Deportivo have just reported that Real Madrid actually had him in their complex for a week but passed up on the chance to sign him a few years ago, so there will be added joy for Barca if he goes on to be a star.

That report states he was in at Real for training and tests but they decided against signing him in the end, with Real telling him to keep working but not taking the chance to make the move happen.

That’s a decision that could come back to haunt them in the future, and it will be exciting to follow his development next season.