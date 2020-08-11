Manchester United legend Paul Scholes still expects the club could get a deal done for Jadon Sancho despite Borussia Dortmund ruling out a transfer yesterday.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Sancho for some time now by Bild and numerous others, but the England international is a world class talent who clearly won’t be signed without a fight.

Dortmund signalled their intent yesterday as club chief Michael Zorc was quoted as clearly insisting the Bundesliga giants expected Sancho to still be their player next season, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Scholes thinks, however, that Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still get Sancho if he really pushes for a deal.

The former United midfielder did warn, though, that the club could risk missing out by not going that extra mile for the player, using Erling Haaland as an example of another target they missed out on recently.

“They’re just after a bit more money,” Scholes told BT Sport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He looks a brilliant player and I think he’ll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals.

“United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn’t quite go that extra mile to pay the money.

“Will they do it for Sancho? I think they will, if Ole desperately wants him they’ll get him.”