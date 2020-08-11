(Video) Gary Neville thinks he knows the perfect alternative target for Sancho

Manchester United legend turned TV pundit Gary Neville believes that Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is the perfect alternative to number-one target Jadon Sancho should the Reds fail in their pursuit for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sarr, 22, who operates as both a left and right sided winger has just found himself relegated to the Championship side after his side failed to secure Premier League final-day survival.

The young winger joined the Hornets almost exactly a year ago from French side Stade Rennais for a fee of £27m, as per TransferMarkt.

The Senegalese attacker has enjoyed a largely impressive start to life in England having scored six goals and set another six up in just 30 appearances in all competitions.

Sarr’s best moment undoubtedly came when he was involved in all three goals in February against now champions Liverpool in a game which saw Watford end Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of going the entire season unbeaten by winning 3-0.

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Gary Neville has identified Sarr as the perfect alternative for his former side should they give up on their pursuit for star-man Sancho.