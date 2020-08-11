(Video) Highlights of every incredible Karl-Johan Johnsson save against Man United

Manchester United joined Antonio Conte’s men in the Europa League semi-finals last night after beating Danish side FC Copenhagen 1-0 after extra-time.

The scoreline didn’t do Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men justice after a performance which had clear attacking intent from almost the first whistle to the last one.

Leading striker Anthony Martial had one of his best games in a United shirt as he relentlessly caused the Copenhagen back-line problems.

However, despite a very decent attacking display from the young Reds, on another night, if it hadn’t of been for Copenhagen keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson, the scoreline could have looked a whole lot different.

The 30-year-old keeper put in one of the best goalkeeping performances in the history of the game after managing to make a whopping 13 saves.

The only time the Swede was beaten was from the spot by midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes, but had it not have been for the spot kick, Johnsson almost single handedly led his side to a penalty shoot-out.

Utterly incredible.