Video: Liverpool target Adama Traore shows ridiculous pace and skill to win a penalty vs Sevilla

The transfer situation at Liverpool is a delicate one just now, because reports vary between them having no money to sign anyone and looking to add someone to freshen the attack.

MSN were one of the latest outlets to link Jurgen Klopp’s side with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, and it would be a fascinating thing to see.

His combination of skill, pace and sheer power mean he usually can’t be stopped, and it would be a terrifying prospect for opposing defences if Klopp could find a way to harness those abilities in the right way.

Realistically it’s hard to tell if a transfer is possible, but the fans can still get excited at the prospect, and this run which won a penalty against Sevilla tonight shows exactly what he could bring:

Pictures from TUDN

Unfortunately the spot kick was missed, but you can see how good his is.