Video: Ocampos breaks Wolves’ hearts with a late winner in their Europa League clash

A team like Wolves will probably never win the Premier League, so winning the FA Cup or the Europa League might be the best thing the club can hope for.

They were up against the Europa League masters in Sevilla tonight, and it was so clear that the Wolves players were dead on their feet as the game went on.

Almost everyone was back behind the ball as Sevilla attacked late on, but a driven cross and a fine header from Ocampos was enough to break Wolves’ hearts late in the game:

Heartbreak for Wolves… Lucas Ocampos puts Sevilla ahead VERY late on ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/h7TA2GwpAu — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 11, 2020

There were still a few minutes to go but you can tell from the player’s reactions that they just had nothing left to give, and it’s a horrible way to go out of the competition.