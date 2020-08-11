Menu

Video: FC Copenhagen star thanks Solskjaer for the job he’s doing at Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans will love this moment from after last night’s game against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League.

Watch below as Copenhagen midfielder Zeca comes up to chat with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and thank him for the job he’s doing at Old Trafford…

Zeca is clearly a Man Utd fan and will not be the only one pleased with how Solskjaer has improved this side since replacing Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian tactician did well to steer the club into the top four this season when it looked unlikely for some time, and his team are now making good progress in the Europa League as well.

